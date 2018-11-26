3 weeks missing: FBI hopes shoes will help find Hania Aguilar

The FBI is spotlighting missing teen's shoes to generate new leads to find her

As the search for Hania Aguilar enters week three, authorities are hoping a pair of sneakers will help track her down.Agents with the FBI are asking the public to be on the lookout for a distinctive pair of shoes belonging to Hania that were recently purchased by her family.They are white Adidas sneakers with black stripes and have a colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe."Think through what you've seen since November 5th; have you seen a discarded pair of shoes?" said FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Andy De la Rocha. "Did someone try to sell you shoes? Did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason."The 13-year-old was taken from her front yard on Nov.5 just before she was about to leave for school.Authorities said there are still no signs of her or her abductor.Although detectives said tips from the community are coming in, they want surveillance video.Authorities are expanding that request for video to all of Robeson County, including hunters with deer cameras.Authorities want images in the area of Rosewood Mobile Home Park off Elizabethtown Road and Quincey Drive between Nov. 5 and 8, where Hania was snatched and the stolen getaway vehicle was found.They also said rumors about this investigation on social media are hindering their efforts.The FBI is asking people to look around their properties and call the tip line if they notice anything out of the ordinary, or if they see a person acting strangely. The tip line is (910) 272-5871.There's a combined $30,000 reward between the FBI and the State of North Carolina for information that leads to finding Hania and the person or persons responsible for her abduction.