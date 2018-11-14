Shocked Lumberton residents remain 'hopeful' missing girl Hania Aguilar will be found safe

Hania's abduction weighs on the mind of Lumberton community.

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tragic and frightening are just a few words people in Robeson County are using to describe Hania Aguilar's abduction.

They are praying that the 13-year-old returns home and her kidnapper is caught.

"Everyone is very concerned," said Sylvia Richardson.

At Jeff's Corner Cafe in Lumberton, Hania's kidnapping is the No. 1 topic of conversation.

Hania was abducted from her yard more than a week ago.



Talking about her abduction brings neighbor Richardson to tears.

"You want your community to be safe. You want good people in your community," Richardson said. "And to think that someone is lurking around with horrible motives is terrifying for all of us."



Evidence inside the stolen SUV, which was used to kidnap Hania, is being examined for clues to her abductor.

Robeson County resident Brenda Hester told ABC11 that she and her church members are relying on faith and lots of prayers to bring Hania home.
"It would be a glory hallelujah moment," Hester said. "We are just united on getting her back safe."

Authorities want to know who the person is spotted on security video walking in the area where the girl was snatched.

DO YOU KNOW HIM? FBI releases video of man seen walking near Hania's abduction site
The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.



A total of $30,000 in reward money is now being offered between the state of North Carolina and the FBI for credible tips.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis says he is calling the police every day for updates.

The FBI is asking people with information to call 910-272-5871.



"I'm very hopeful. I'm very hopeful," said Davis. "They've got too many leads not to know something."

Residents are asked to call (910) 272-5871 if they have any tips.
