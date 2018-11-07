HAPPENING NOW: A prayer vigil for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. Lumberton police are requesting to interview all residents who live in the mobile home park where she was taken. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/eZqFrthVKT — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 8, 2018

Surveillance video released of SUV involved in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction

Thethroughout Lumberton as both federal and state agencies scour the community looking for clues. As the family of the teen waits for more answers, the community came together for a prayer vigil Wednesday night in hopes that she will return safely.Dozens of friends, family members, and acquaintances gathered at North East Park for the emotional vigil.Hania was last seen Monday morning wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans. The teen is an eighth-grader at Lumberton Junior High."I want you back home safe, and I want you to walk the halls of Lumberton Junior again and spread your joy," said Alisha Kellogg, who is Hania's science teacher.The organizer told ABC11 they are praying the teen comes home soon, as it's been a devastating 48 hours.Her classmates are hurting, too."Well, without seeing her in homeroom, and she always used to sit beside me, it's been kind of sad. Horrible," said classmate Yovany Velazquez.The school's spokeswoman told ABC11 there have been counselors and social workers on hand to provide comfort to friend's of the missing teen."I don't have anything against the person who took you," Hania's mother said in an emotional message to the crowd. "I don't know who you are. But I know you have a heart."I miss her. I love her," she added. "And wherever you are, I am with you, my daughter."