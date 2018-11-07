Amber Alert NC: Community holds emotional vigil as search for abducted Lumberton teen continues

EMBED </>More Videos

The community held an emotional prayer vigil for missing Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar on Wednesday evening.

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar continues throughout Lumberton as both federal and state agencies scour the community looking for clues. As the family of the teen waits for more answers, the community came together for a prayer vigil Wednesday night in hopes that she will return safely.

Dozens of friends, family members, and acquaintances gathered at North East Park for the emotional vigil.

Hania was last seen Monday morning wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans. The teen is an eighth-grader at Lumberton Junior High.



"I want you back home safe, and I want you to walk the halls of Lumberton Junior again and spread your joy," said Alisha Kellogg, who is Hania's science teacher.

The organizer told ABC11 they are praying the teen comes home soon, as it's been a devastating 48 hours.

Surveillance video released in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video released of SUV involved in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction



Her classmates are hurting, too.

"Well, without seeing her in homeroom, and she always used to sit beside me, it's been kind of sad. Horrible," said classmate Yovany Velazquez.

The school's spokeswoman told ABC11 there have been counselors and social workers on hand to provide comfort to friend's of the missing teen.

"I don't have anything against the person who took you," Hania's mother said in an emotional message to the crowd. "I don't know who you are. But I know you have a heart.

"I miss her. I love her," she added. "And wherever you are, I am with you, my daughter."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vigilamber alertkidnappingmissing girlLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Surveillance video released of SUV in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction
New Wake County sheriff vows to end cooperation with feds over deportation
Woman struck and killed after crash involving two cars on I-540
Parents continue fight against Wake County School Board reassignment plan
So, the Voter ID amendment was passed. Now what?
Durham Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run
Boeing issues safety bulletin to airlines serving RDU
Looking for some free Fall family fun in Raleigh? Pick some pecans
Show More
DPAC Hamilton tickets available but watch out for scams
City of Raleigh releases electric scooter regulations
White House suspends pass of CNN's Acosta
Troubleshooter gets results for Fayetteville soldier who was denied insurance coverage after crash
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
More News