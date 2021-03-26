Home & Garden

'Don't trash North Carolina': Luke Combs joins effort to clean up his home state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Country music star Luke Combs is stepping up to help keep his home state clean and beautiful.

In a new public service announcement with North Carolina Department of Transportation, Combs says, "We are from one of the most beautiful places in the world, and we need to do our part to help keep it that way."

The PSA is part of a push from NCDOT to keep litter off roadways.

NCDOT is also promoting its Spring Litter Sweep event, which takes place from April 10-24. Click here for more information on how you can help.

"North Carolina has a major problem with litter on our roadways," Combs said in another recorded PSA. "We all have to do our part to clean up this mess. Just remember: trash belongs in cans, not in our roads. Don't trash North Carolina."
