DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Can you believe this home in Durham is 11,000 square feet?The home on Avon Road is 11,409 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.Located on a golf-course community, it features three stories and 10-foot tall ceilings.It also has a separate carriage house.The home is up for sale for $4.9 million. Click here to learn more about the home.