Wake County leaders form new taskforce on homelessness

According to the recent point in time survey there are 68% more people living on the streets from 2021 and 95% more from 2020.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Recent incidents nationally like the death of Jordan Neely in New York have brought to light problems with homeless communities across the country and has led to many asking how they can help.

Leaders in Wake County say they are ready to be proactive and have formed a new taskforce to address the issue.

The taskforce is looking at multiple ways to help including addressing the lack of affordable housing.

"Pre pandemic we saw a lot of the same folks who cycle through our systems well about 30 to 40% of the people coming into our little homelessness system have never received services before so they don't have what you typically think, drug problems alcohol problems. These are just families who can't pay 1,900 a month for rent," she said.

The county has about $11 million to build affordable housing, but the money isn't going as far.

Anyone at risk of homelessness can go to Oak City Cares during the week and Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness.

Those in the community that want to help can reach out to Triangle Family Services.

Adamson said the goal of the task force is simple. "Is that homelessness in Wake County will be one time and short lived."