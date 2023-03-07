29-year-man identified as victim of deadly Hope Mills shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened Monday.

Raymund Alexander Graham, 29, of Hope Mills, was shot and killed in the shooting that took place in the 5600 block of Medicus Lane about 9:15 p.m.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.