Activist arrested after riding horse down Chicago freeway during rush hour

CHICAGO -- An activist in Chicago was arrested after he rode his horse down a major freeway during rush hour.Adam Hollingsworth, also known as the Dreadhead Cowboy, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and trespassing.It started Monday around 4:30 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which is a nearly 12 mile of freeway including Interstate 90 and Interstate 94 in Chicago. Calls started pouring in to police offices about a horse on the freeway.The Dreadhead Cowboy and supporters on motorcycles drastically slowed down traffic on Monday for nearly 7 miles.Hollingsworth said the ride was meant to turn the public and politicians' attention to the plight of children in the city. Hollingsworth said funding in inadequate for children's programs, especially in low-income areas. He recently participated in an event trying to get more people to fill out census forms.According to police, Hollingsworth's horse was injured during the ride. The horse was bleeding from the left hoof, injured on its right hoof and the right side of the horse's body had bleeding sores from the saddle.Moments after Hollingsworth was arrested, his fellow activists called on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to increase funding for programs that help children in need."We need the resources in our communities," activist Mark Carter said. "Our children are dying our communities are dying. When will she listen. When will the governor listen."