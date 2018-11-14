EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4649809" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's not just people fleeing the Camp Fire in Butte County. ABC7's Laura Anthony witnesses several horses running together in the town of Paradise as flames grew nearby.

A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise thanks to a backyard swimming pool.Jeff Hill found the horse in a backyard when he returned to his evacuated neighborhood.In a Facebook post, he said the horse was tangled in the pool cover, which helped keep the horse from drowning.