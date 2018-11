EMBED >More News Videos It's not just people fleeing the Camp Fire in Butte County. ABC7's Laura Anthony witnesses several horses running together in the town of Paradise as flames grew nearby.

A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise thanks to a backyard swimming pool.Jeff Hill found the horse in a backyard when he returned to his evacuated neighborhood.In a Facebook post, he said the horse was tangled in the pool cover, which helped keep the horse from drowning.