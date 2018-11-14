CAMP FIRE

Horse survives Camp Fire in California thanks to backyard swimming pool

EMBED </>More Videos

A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise thanks to a backyard swimming pool.

PARADISE, Calif. --
A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise thanks to a backyard swimming pool.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

Jeff Hill found the horse in a backyard when he returned to his evacuated neighborhood.

In a Facebook post, he said the horse was tangled in the pool cover, which helped keep the horse from drowning.

VIDEO: Wildfire destroys most of California town
EMBED More News Videos

It's not just people fleeing the Camp Fire in Butte County. ABC7's Laura Anthony witnesses several horses running together in the town of Paradise as flames grew nearby.


RELATED:
Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history

For more stories and videos related to the Camp Fire, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Fireanimal rescuehorseswildfireanimal newsanimals in perilanimalanimalsNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Horses flee Camp Fire in Butte County
CAMP FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
The deadliest wildfires in California history
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
'Fred Flintstone' cited for speeding in Florida
Affordable apartments approved for downtown Durham
Diabetes: Spot the warning signs in your family
Show More
NC town considered cutting holiday celebrations to save money
Woman robbed at gunpoint while changing her tire in Sanford
73-year-old missing after going for a drive
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Get free sandwich with Chick-fil-A delivery
More News