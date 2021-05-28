Red Hat Amphitheater welcomes back first crowd since 2019

"Just to have an opportunity to be out in the community is great," said Crystal Reed, who was with her husband Scooter. "It seems like it's going to be socially distant. I'm fully vaccinated so I've got all my bases covered. We made it almost an entire year without getting struck with COVID in my home."
First show back at @RedHat in @RaleighGov since 2019 with @KooleyHigh #abc11 pic.twitter.com/1dEkfhSvj9— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 28, 2021
Before their show tonight, Kooley High was elated to be back under the gazes of the masses.
Since the last show, a lot has changed: metal detectors are wand-free, bathrooms are individual instead of a big trailer -- you can also get your food using a code. There was also a COVID-19 vaccination unit outside Red Hat.
"This is the first I've been back to anything," said Justin Glover, who was with Marget Ragsdale. "My friend is playing here tonight so we came to support him and just to get back out it feels good."
The Amped Up Music Series will be held every Thursday through July featuring local Raleigh artists building up to even bigger concerts later on.