Fire burns through Wake County house

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house caught fire in Wake County south of Holly Springs on Monday morning.Chopper 11 flew over the home located on Tee Jay Farm Road off Cass Holt Road. The roof of the home had been burned out, and the back porch also appeared scorched.Multiple fire departments responded to the fire and appeared to have extinguished the flames by 1 p.m.ABC11 is working to gather more information about the cause of the fire and how the people who live there are doing. We'll update this story as those details become available.