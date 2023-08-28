Man charged after Raleigh home under construction set on fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody, suspected of setting on fire a house under construction, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The sheriff's office said it was called in to assist the Knightdale Fire Department and the Wake County Fire Marshal's Office on June 12 regarding an investigation into the fire.

The house was under construction in the 5600 block of Preston Place in Raleigh.

After an investigation, the Wake County District Attorney's Office authorized charging 53-year-old Robert Allison with felony burning of a building under construction and felony breaking and entering.

Allison turned himself in on Monday and was taken to the Wake County Detention Center where he received a $25,000 bond.

No other details were immediately released.

