How to register to vote in NC

Who can vote?

To register to vote in North Carolina, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election

Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election

Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision

How to register

There are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:

Filling out the North Carolina Voter Registration Application (Spanish version) and submitting by mail

Using N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services: Select the option to register to vote while applying for a vehicle license or ID & submit the voter registration application online through the DMV

Check your registration

Check your registration with the Voter Search Tool.

Voting in North Carolina in 2023 will be different than ever before. That's because a new voter ID law is now in effect. To learn more about that, VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE.