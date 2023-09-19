WATCH LIVE

How to register to vote in NC

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 2:52PM
Voter ID NC | Partisan gerrymandering, Voter ID allowed in North Carolina, state supreme court rules
Who can vote?

To register to vote in North Carolina, you must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election
  • Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election
  • Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision

More information here.

How to register

There are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:

Check your registration

Check your registration with the Voter Search Tool.

Voting in North Carolina in 2023 will be different than ever before. That's because a new voter ID law is now in effect. To learn more about that, VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE.

