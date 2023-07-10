Photo ID required of NC voters starts in election 2023: Everything you need to know before you vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time, nearly every voter in North Carolina will be required to have a photo ID in order to have their vote counted.

This new requirement will be active starting with municipal primary and general elections in 2023.

How voting in-person will work starting in 2023

You will not be turned away if you try to vote and do not have a photo ID on you.

If you are unable to show photo ID when voting in person, you can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form.

Ballots cast with a properly filled out ID Exception Form will be counted by the area board of elections as a provisional ballot.

Most voters will show their driver's license to vote, but there are many other acceptable forms of identification that can be used.

North Carolina Driver's License

U.S. Passport/U.S. Passport Card

State ID ("non-operator ID"), from the NCDMV

NC Voter Photo ID card, issued by a county board of elections

College/university student ID approved by NCSBE

Charter school employee ID approved by NCSBE

State/local government employee ID approved by NCSBE

Driver's license/non-driver ID from another state, D.C. or U.S. territory

If you plan to use a different form of ID to vote, be sure to check that it is approved. For example, while some university IDs are approved, many are not -- including the University of North Carolina, Fayetteville State University and East Carolina University. Click here for full list.

Any North Carolina resident who is 17 years old or older can get a free non-driver's ID card from the DMV. You will need to to visit a DMV driver's license office with required documentation (One document verifying age and identity; a Social Security card or one document proving they have a Social Security number; for U.S. citizens, one document proving residency; for non-U.S. citizens, one document issued by the U.S. government indicating legal presence)

Absentee voting

Any registered voter may submit a mail-in absentee ballot in elections where absentee voting is permitted (absentee-by-mail voting is not permitted in some municipal elections).

You must request an absentee ballot before your election's deadline. You can make that request online or through the mail. Click here for details.

Voters casting their ballots as absentee by mail must include a photocopy of one of the acceptable IDs inside the "photo ID envelope" that will come with their ballot this year.

Absentee by mail voters may also cast a provisional ballot without including a form of identification if they fill out an ID Exception Form.

Photo ID is not required for military or overseas voters who vote using special absentee voting procedures protected by federal law.

Important dates

Municipal elections are happening in 90 of North Carolina's 100 counties. Elections are scheduled for Sept. 12, Oct. 10, and Nov. 7 -- depending on where you live. Municipalities voting in central North Carolina all have their elections on Oct. 10 or Nov. 7, with the possible exception of primaries in Sanford.

Sept. 8: County Boards of Elections begin mailing absentee ballots for October municipal elections to eligible voters who submitted an absentee ballot request.

Sept. 15: Voter registration deadline for October municipal elections

Sept. 21: One-stop, in-person early voting begins for October municipal elections.

Oct. 3: Absentee ballot request deadline for October municipal elections

Oct. 6: County Boards of Elections begin mailing absentee ballots for November municipal elections to eligible voters who submitted an absentee ballot request.

Oct. 7: One-stop, in-person early voting ends for October municipal elections.

Oct. 10: Election Day in municipalities with October elections

Oct. 10: Absentee ballot return deadline for October municipal elections*

Oct. 13: Voter registration deadline for November municipal elections

Oct. 19: One-stop, in-person early voting begins for November municipal elections.

Oct. 31: Absentee ballot request deadline for November municipal elections

Nov. 4: One-stop, in-person early voting ends for November municipal elections.

Nov. 7: Election Day in municipalities with November elections

Nov. 7: Absentee ballot return deadline for November municipal elections*

*Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day may still be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and are received no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election.

How Voter ID became law in North Carolina

Requiring photo IDs for voters has been something Republicans in the state have wanted to do for years. In 2013, GOP legislatures passed new election rules, including voter ID. A federal court struck that law down, determining that it was unconstitutional because it unfairly targeted racial minorities and made it harder for them to vote.

LOOK UP YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION: Confirm that you're registered, which polling place you should use, see sample ballots

The GOP tried again in 2018, this time putting voter ID on the ballot as a proposed constitutional amendment. The amendment passed by a count of 2,049,121 to 1,643,983. However, the law detailing how it would work was struck down by the North Carolina supreme court before it went into effect.

That ruling was made by a North Carolina Supreme Court that was made up of four Democrats and three Republicans. The ruling was split right down party lines. So when Republicans regained a majority on the court, they reexamined that ruling and overturned it.