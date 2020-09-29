Politics

How to register to vote in NC

Who can vote?



To register to vote in North Carolina, you must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election
  • Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election
  • Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision


More information here.

How to register



There are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:

Filling out the North Carolina Voter Registration Application (Spanish version) and submitting by mail

Using N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services:

Selecting the option to register to vote while applying for a vehicle license or ID
Submitting the voter registration application online through the DMV

Check your registration



Check your registration with the Voter Search Tool.

