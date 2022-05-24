'Just want to help': Johnston County dad starts Facebook group to help families find baby formula

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Frustrated parents are on the hunt for liquid gold and that includes Johnston County resident Lee Hudson."One night I drove around to 13 different stores to find one bottle of formula," said Hudson. "And it was very, very frustrating."Hudson's 6-month-old son Mason was worth every gallon of gas, but it didn't change the emotion he felt on the drive. His son was running out of food.Hudson jumped into action knowing he couldn't be the only parent dealing with this. He started a Facebook group "Formula Finders" for parents in search of the formula."We go through stores and post pictures of store shelves. If we have any leftover formula our babies can't use, we post it to be able to give away to anyone in need. Or, if you're just looking for formula, you can post that as well."The Facebook group has 1,300 people and counting. That includes Raleigh mom Stephanie Vaughn who just a few weeks ago was on the formula hunt for her 5-month-old son."It's the most convenient thing I think we could have done to communicate what's out there really," she said.She's had success already by checking Facebook daily as strangers come together posting and sharing where to find the goods. She shared a recent story of how having no formula stressed her beyond belief."I knew we had enough formula to last for a couple days. There wasn't any solution in sight. I couldn't find anything online. Then someone made that post about Sam's Club and one of my friends at work let me go with them and I was able to get formula that way," said Vaughn.Hudson said it's a conversation that dads often get left out of, and he's making sure that doesn't happen this time around."I really didn't expect it. You know what I mean? Lot of people have messaged me thanking me," he said. "There's no reason to thank me. All I want to do is help."