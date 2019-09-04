Hurricane Dorian: List of shelters open for evacuees

Emergency shelters are opening throughout central and eastern North Carolina for Hurricane Dorian.
Durham County
Sears at Northgate Mall - 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham, Pet-friendly
Cumberland County
Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville.
South View High School, 4184 Elk Road, Hope Mills.
Both shelters open at 8 a.m. Thursday. Pets will be accepted.
Johnston County
North Johnston Middle School - 435 Oil Company Road, Micro, NC. Shelter opens at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The shelter at North Johnston Middle School will also be a pet-friendly co-location shelter which will be equipped to handle dogs and cats; however, space will be limited.
Edgecombe County
Shelters will open at Tarboro High School and G.W. Carver Elementary Schools at 10 a.m. Thursday. These shelters are NOT pet-friendly
Sampson County
Opening Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.
Clinton High School - 340 Indian Town Road, Clinton
Union High School - 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill
Hobbton Middle School - 12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove
Midway High School - 15274 Spivey's Corner Highway, Dunn
Lakewood High School - 245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg
OUTSIDE THE ABC11 VIEWING AREA
Jones County will open the Jones County Civic Center at 5 pm Wednesday as an Emergency Shelter. The address is 832 Hwy 58 S. Trenton, NC 28585.
Craven County opened four shelters at 4 p.m. Wednesday for residents who are voluntarily evacuating:
Creekside Elementary School, 2790 Landscape Drive, New Bern
Ben D. Quinn Elementary School, 4275 Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., New Bern (pet friendly)
Farm Life Elementary School, 2000 Farm Life Ave, Vanceboro
Havelock High School, 101 Webb Blvd, Havelock
