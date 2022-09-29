Fayetteville, Cumberland County officials make special preparations for Hurricane Ian

First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday. Manager of the 911 Call Center Lisa Reid said her department is bringing extra staff and equipment to make sure residents' emergency calls are answered.

"Whenever a hurricane is headed toward us. It doesn't really matter if it's a Category 1 or Category 5. We prepare the same way," Reid said.

Reid said her department has also been making plans with Cumberland County to prep local shelters and transportation in case people need to evacuate their homes. But she stressed residents should only reach out if there is a true emergency.

"We do want to make sure our lines are available for calls to get through. And we don't want our lines tied up with a lot of questions just to ask a timeline, or do we know when it's going to stop raining or when the hurricane is going to pass through because we don't know those answers," Reid said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department also said it has prepared specialized resources, issuing a statement saying in part:

"Fayetteville Fire Department has all vehicles and equipment storm ready, especially boats and water rescue teams...We ask citizens to create a plan, make a kit and stay informed."

Fayetteville police say officers will patrol low-lying areas and close off roads if there is flooding.

RELATED: NCDOT advises drivers to stay off roads, use caution through the weekend

"We want people to stay safe. If you see high waters, you see water period, don't try to drive through it. Just go find another route. Stay home if at all possible," said Sergeant Alpha Caldwell of Fayetteville Police.

She also said police will alert the public about floods, power outages and road closures through news releases and social media.