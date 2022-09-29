NCDOT advises drivers to stay off roads, use caution through the weekend

Utility trucks were spotted Thursday heading toward storm damage. NC drivers are urged to not venture out if possible through the weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state.

"This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina," said J. Eric Boyette, North Carolina's Transportation Secretary. "Please monitor your local weather and if you don't need to be on the roads, stay home."

More than 2,200 N.C. Department of Transportation employees across the state have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs and pipe replacements after the storm passes.

NCDOT said it has 374 backhoes and loaders, 223 motor graders, 1,436 chainsaws and 1,371 trucks to help clear downed trees and other debris from roads.

Transportation crews are also ready with dozens of portable generators, message boards, barricades and.road closure signs.

NCDOT staffers will be on-call to respond around-the-clock .

"Until it is safe, people should stay off the roads in storm-affected areas," said Joey Hopkins, NCDOT's chief operating officer. "Don't drive through roads with standing water, and never drive around barricades. They are there to protect you."

The Division of Motor Vehicles is monitoring conditions and could close some offices Friday afternoon, officials said.

State Ferry Division officials ended the Ocracoke Express' 2022 seasonal passenger ferry service after the 7:30 p.m. departure Wednesday, two days earlier than originally planned. Officials also suspended service on the Cedar Island-Ocracoke, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and the Southport-Fort Fisher routes Thursday.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicle ferry is on a limited schedule because of high winds.

Amtrak has suspended some services that operate through North Carolina serving southern Georgia and Florida. Please visit Amtrak.com for updates.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.