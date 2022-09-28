People living in Triangle flood zones 'nervous' about Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Triangle residents are "nervous" about Hurricane Ian's impact on the area, especially in communities located in a flood zone.

There are signs sprinkles around Brook Hill Apartments reminding people in the area to use caution in the flood zone.

Walnut Creek runs behind the complex. When the waterway starts swelling, cars can be tossed around in the parking lot and personal belongings can be damaged.

Jeremiah Terry moved into Brook Hill four months ago after reading about the community

"I've seen a lot of Google reviews and stuff (of) people saying that they had issues with flooding," said Terry.

His place is on the ground level, and he's planning to move some items up to higher ground.

"Probably just some of my recording stuff. I have speakers and so I'd be worried about that," said Terry,

Marc Messier was surprised when signing the lease at Brook Hill and said it was recommended that he get flood insurance.

"We're just hoping it's (the storm) going to move more west, to be honest," said Messier.

There has been some significant flash flooding in the Triangle through the years.

Water quickly rises on a portion of the Beltline, Glenwood Avenue by Crabtree Valley Mall, as well as spots along Wake Forest Road or Atlantic Avenue.

Sometimes people and their pets have to be rescued from homes.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it's says it's preparing crews and equipment for Ian,

"That would include anything from backhoes to loaders, to trucks to generators, chainsaws. Making sure we have signs in place, emergency signs ready to go as needed," said NCDOT Spokesperson Aaron Moody.

The NCDOT said it will have crews rolling around the Triangle to check trouble-spots. Workers will be making sure drains and culverts aren't obstructed.