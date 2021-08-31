Hurricane Ida

Louisiana man believed to have been killed by gator while walking in Ida floodwaters, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed by gator while in Ida floodwaters in Louisiana, sheriff's office says

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- A 71-year-old Louisiana man is believed to have been killed by an alligator while he was walking in floodwaters after Hurricane Ida, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Authorities said it happened at about noon in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans.

According to the sheriff's office, the man's wife told deputies that she was inside her home when she heard commotion.

When she stepped outside, she saw a large alligator attacking her husband, officials said.

The woman ran to help her husband. Once the attack was over, she pulled him out of the water and ran inside to get first aid supplies.

When she realized the severity of his injuries, she got into her boat and went to higher ground, approximately a mile away.

The sheriff's office said that when she returned home, her husband was no longer lying on the steps.

Authorities used high water vehicles and flatboats in an attempt to find him, but so far, his body has yet to be found.

The attack is still under investigation and deputies said they had no further information to offer at this time.

Sheriff Randy Smith is warning residents to be extra vigilant with walking in flooded areas as wildlife has been displaced as well during the storm. Alligators and other animals may move closer into neighborhoods.

HURRICANE IDA COVERAGE:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianahurricane idaattackman attackedanimal attacku.s. & worldalligatorhurricane
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE IDA
Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC tomorrow
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC this week
Local rescue teams deploy to western NC before Ida hits
TOP STORIES
Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC tomorrow
Widow of Fort Bragg soldier killed in Kabul reflects on his legacy
Tricky travel websites want to scam you out of money
Opening date set for NC's newest Trader Joe's
As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
Central NC hospitals near capacity amid COVID surge, worker shortage
Show More
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
Local rescue teams deploy to western NC before Ida hits
NC gas worries ease as Colonial Pipeline aims to reopen soon
LATEST: Duke University announces new COVID protocols after 364 cases
4 charged in chaotic shooting incident at Wendy's in Carrboro
More TOP STORIES News