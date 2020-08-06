Homes catch fire at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several homes caught fire at Ocean Isle Beach on Thursday morning, days after multiple fires had to be put out following Hurricane Isaias making landfall.

A tweet from the Horry County, South Carolina Fire & Rescue squad said their crews were asked to help put out fires to homes on Concord Street. A call came out reporting the fires around 1:13 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the fires are not known. It's not known if there were any injuries.



On Tuesday morning, Crews responded to multiple house fires at Ocean Isle Beach hours after Hurricane Isaias made landfall. Isaias downgraded to a tropical storm while moving through the state, but spaned several tornadoes, one of which led to two deaths in Bertie County.

EMBED More News Videos

Four adults, five children and a basset hound were rescued after Hurricane Isaias hit Oak Island.



Four adults, five children and a dog were rescued in nearby Oak Island on Tuesday. "Safely loaded in our MRAP and taken to safety!" a tweet from Brunswick Sherrif's Office read.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC will be in Phase 2 for another 5 weeks, Cooper announces
'I can't breathe': Video shows moments before death of John Neville
Fayetteville leaders considers permit requirement Market House campers
Child injured in accidental shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
2 NC men killed by lightning while cutting tree limbs in yard
UNC clarifies reopening guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic
LATEST: COVID-19 metrics begin to stabilize
Show More
Frying Pan Tower auctioning off flag to benefit Isais victims
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Bertie County, killing 2
NC students spend more time learning virtually than other states
Survey: NC workers lose confidence in return to work
Bar, gym owners in dire stress with another Phase 2 extension
More TOP STORIES News