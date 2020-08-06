Homes catch fire at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias

A tweet from the Horry County, South Carolina Fire & Rescue squad said their crews were asked to help put out fires to homes on Concord Street. A call came out reporting the fires around 1:13 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the fires are not known. It's not known if there were any injuries.
At 1:13 a.m., #HCFR crews were requested as mutual aid to our partners in the area of Concord Street in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina for multiple structure fires.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 6, 2020
HCFR crews are actively working these fires.
Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department is the lead agency. pic.twitter.com/AVumgTz6eT
On Tuesday morning, Crews responded to multiple house fires at Ocean Isle Beach hours after Hurricane Isaias made landfall. Isaias downgraded to a tropical storm while moving through the state, but spaned several tornadoes, one of which led to two deaths in Bertie County.
Four adults, five children and a dog were rescued in nearby Oak Island on Tuesday. "Safely loaded in our MRAP and taken to safety!" a tweet from Brunswick Sherrif's Office read.