Homes catch fire at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias

At 1:13 a.m., #HCFR crews were requested as mutual aid to our partners in the area of Concord Street in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina for multiple structure fires.



HCFR crews are actively working these fires.



Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department is the lead agency. pic.twitter.com/AVumgTz6eT — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 6, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Four adults, five children and a basset hound were rescued after Hurricane Isaias hit Oak Island.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several homes caught fire at Ocean Isle Beach on Thursday morning, days after multiple fires had to be put out following Hurricane Isaias making landfall.A tweet from the Horry County, South Carolina Fire & Rescue squad said their crews were asked to help put out fires to homes on Concord Street. A call came out reporting the fires around 1:13 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the fires are not known. It's not known if there were any injuries.On Tuesday morning, Crews responded to multiple house fires at Ocean Isle Beach hours after Hurricane Isaias made landfall. Isaias downgraded to a tropical storm while moving through the state, but spaned several tornadoes, one of which led to two deaths in Bertie County.Four adults, five children and a dog were rescued in nearby Oak Island on Tuesday. "Safely loaded in our MRAP and taken to safety!" a tweet from Brunswick Sherrif's Office read.