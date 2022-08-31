Atlantic system expected to become tropical depression, could impact NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are three areas in the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on as we get close to the start of Labor Day weekend.

The NHC says shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure has formed several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. More gradual development of this system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days.

The system is forecast to move slowly toward the west-northwest.

There is a cluster of thunderstorms moving off the coast of Africa toward the Cabo Verde Islands. According to the NHC, this system has a medium chance of development. The system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic.

The last group of thunderstorms is well north of us and is not expected to be a concern for our area.