Weather systems more active in Atlantic heading into Labor Day, according to NHC

RALEIGH, N.C. -- There are several areas in the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on heading into Labor Day weekend.

Two that could have an impact on the U.S. The first, most likely development, is east of the Lesser Antilles and moving to the west northwest.

The system a moderate chance for development in the next 2 days and a high chance within the next 5, according to NHC. It will be a close call as to whether we get out of August without a named system.

The other wave is the system in the western Caribbean expected to move over the Yucatan into the Gulf of Mexico.

This system is looking increasingly less likely to develop. It could strengthen showers and thunderstorms across south Texas early next week, but probably not as a formed tropical feature.