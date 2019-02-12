Hydrogen peroxide spill at NC Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh delays Monday night drawing

The fire department responded to an alarm at the NC Lottery headquarters on Capital Boulevard on Monday night.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Lottery numbers were delayed more than two hours Monday night because of a hazmat situation.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel descended on the North Carolina Lottery headquarters on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

They received a call about a hazmat situation happening inside the building. When they arrived they determined the culprit was some drums filled with chemicals that were letting off gas.

Van Denton with the North Carolina Education Lottery said three gallons of hydrogen peroxide leaked out of its container. Denton said hydrogen peroxide is used to purify the water in the building's A/C unit.

Firefighters on the scene Monday night checked air quality in the building before allowing employees back into the building.

At around 2 a.m., lottery officials were able to resume regular operations and draw Monday's winning numbers.

Pick 3: 5, 3, 5
Pick 4: 6, 7, 9, 2
Carolina Cash 5: 13, 31, 33, 39, 40
