Some drivers slow traffic on I-40 in Raleigh as part of SlowDown2StopRacism demonstration

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Some drivers slowed traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning as part of a demonstration called "SlowDown2StopRacism."

Drivers were asked to slow the traffic to "advance the people's movement to end systemic racism."

The demonstration started around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 440 and then moved to I-40 near South Saunders Street.

The drivers then continued on the highway toward Gorman Street.

A flier for the event said demonstrations were happening all over North Carolina. It's unclear whether those demonstrations ended up happening.

Participating drivers were asked to stay in their cars and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

After about 40 minutes, State Highway Patrol officers started pulling over some of the cars.

Demonstrators taken into custody on the side of I-40:
The demonstration started around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 440 and then moved to I-40 near South Saunders Street.





This is a developing story.
