The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it deemed a road-rage incident Tuesday on I-87 near Knightdale.

Driver arrested in road-rage incident along I-87 in Wake County

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a road-rage incident where a driver fired a gun at another car while going down the interstate.

Someone fired shots at a car about 7:20 a.m. on I-87 southbound near South Smithfield Road on Wednesday.

Investigators said two to three shots were fired from another car. A driver told deputies that someone shot at his car while he was driving down the interstate.

No one was injured.

Jaymar Deverette Cummings, 34, is now facing a charge of discharging a weapon into occupied property. He was taken into custody yesterday and is being held at Wake County Detention Center.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to please call the sheriff's office at (919) 856-6911.

