Stretch of I-95 in Dunn closed through Wednesday after truck fire

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A section of Interstate 95 is expected to remain closed until at least Wednesday in Harnett County.

a box truck caught fire and stopped under the bridge at the U.S. 421 interchange in Dunn on Tuesday afternoon.

I-95 North and U.S. 421 North are expected to remain closed the rest of the day while crews clean up the scene and inspect the I-95 bridge.

Drivers on I-95 North are being directed to use the U.S. 421 interchange at Exit 73 to return to the interstate.