Pedestrian hit, killed on I-440 westbound in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking on Interstate 440 in Raleigh.The crash happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound direction of I-440 near Lake Boone Trail.Investigators said multiple cars were stopped in the area, but it's unclear if all of those cars were involved in the crash.The identity of the pedestrian who was killed has not been released.Crews closed I-440 west between lake Boone Trail and Wade Avenue. They expect the road to be closed for several hours.