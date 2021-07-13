ice cream

Mac and cheese ice cream? Kraft, Van Leeuwen debuts ultimate summer comfort treat

EMBED <>More Videos

Mac and cheese ice cream? Kraft, Van Leewuwen debuts ultimate summer comfort treat

Imagine two of America's favorite comfort foods as one frozen treat.

Kraft is unveiling a limited-edition macaroni & cheese flavored ice cream this summer.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen ice cream to produce the mash up.

The ice cream is made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes, according to a Kraft news release.

The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be available online for orders on Van Leeuwen's website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday, while supplies last.

It's all available at Van Leeuwen stores across the country in New York City, Los Angeles and Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorkchicagocaliforniatexassummer foodssnackssummerkraftice creamcheese
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE CREAM
Grab a tasty treat at Marvel Frozen Dairy
Popular Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shop coming to Durham
How Blue Bell became a Texas icon!
Beloved Long Island soda shop may be closing its doors
TOP STORIES
NC Wildlife monitoring bear in tree at Raleigh hospital
Woman gets third COVID-19 shot after OK from doctors
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Democrats vow to push back against 'Jim Crow 2.0 style' laws
Raleigh-Durham named 2nd best place to live in the US
Show More
IRS to send out child tax credit monthly checks this week
Corpse flower at NC State to bloom soon
4 wolf-dog hybrids on loose after escaping Orange County enclosure
Thick smoke from recycling center closes road in Raleigh
Video: Thousands of fish dropped from plane into Utah lake below
More TOP STORIES News