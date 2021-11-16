Ice rink coming to downtown Raleigh thanks to ABC11, UNC Health, Red Hat Amphitheater partnership

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Starting later this month, you'll be able to ice skate in a winter wonderland in downtown Raleigh thanks to THE RINK presented by UNC Health at Red Hat Amphitheater.ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the new attraction, which will open November 20 and run through January 1."We're thrilled to bring some festive holiday spirit to downtown Raleigh this year," Raleigh Convention and performing Arts Complex Director Kerry Painter said. "This is the perfect opportunity to start a new holiday tradition as Red Hat Amphitheater is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland."Admission is $11 which includes skate rental, and non-skaters' admission is $6, plus any applicable taxes and fees.and are available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone 1-800-982-2787. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Red Hat Amphitheater box office 30 minutes before gates open each day.Groups of 10 or more can get a 10 percent discount if they contact the box office (919-996-8700) ahead of time."ABC11 is excited to support what we know will become a new holiday tradition. What a great way to ring in the holidays with family and friends in downtown Raleigh," ABC11 President and General Manager Rob Elmore said.Here are the hours of operation:Thurs: 5-9 p.m.Fri: 5-10 p.m.Sat: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.Sun: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.Closed Thanksgiving DayMon-Wed: 3 p.m.-9 p.m.Thurs: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.Fri-Sat: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.Sun: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.Christmas Eve: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.Closed Christmas DayNYE & New Year's Day: 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.