Community & Events

Ice rink coming to downtown Raleigh thanks to ABC11, UNC Health, Red Hat Amphitheater partnership

EMBED <>More Videos

New ice skating rink coming to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Starting later this month, you'll be able to ice skate in a winter wonderland in downtown Raleigh thanks to THE RINK presented by UNC Health at Red Hat Amphitheater.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the new attraction, which will open November 20 and run through January 1.

CLICK HERE: To reserve your tickets for the fun!

"We're thrilled to bring some festive holiday spirit to downtown Raleigh this year," Raleigh Convention and performing Arts Complex Director Kerry Painter said. "This is the perfect opportunity to start a new holiday tradition as Red Hat Amphitheater is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland."

Admission is $11 which includes skate rental, and non-skaters' admission is $6, plus any applicable taxes and fees.

Tickets are on sale now at this link and are available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone 1-800-982-2787. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Red Hat Amphitheater box office 30 minutes before gates open each day.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade

Groups of 10 or more can get a 10 percent discount if they contact the box office (919-996-8700) ahead of time.

"ABC11 is excited to support what we know will become a new holiday tradition. What a great way to ring in the holidays with family and friends in downtown Raleigh," ABC11 President and General Manager Rob Elmore said.

Here are the hours of operation:

November 20 - December 20
Thurs: 5-9 p.m.
Fri: 5-10 p.m.
Sat: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Closed Thanksgiving Day

December 21 - January 1
Mon-Wed: 3 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thurs: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Closed Christmas Day
NYE & New Year's Day: 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighiceholidaychristmas paraderaleigh christmas paraderaleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August
Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event
Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer
Woman struck by van, seriously injured in Fayetteville
Wake County tenants, landlords waiting months for assistance
Biden revives program to help legal immigrants in NC reunite families
Show More
Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina
Cherokee fight to preserve native language
No charges against officer in Person Co. Courthouse shooting, DA says
Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
More TOP STORIES News