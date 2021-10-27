ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh: What you need to know

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The 2021 ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh kicks off on November 20 in downtown Raleigh.After a virtual but joyous celebration in 2020, the parade will be back in the streets this year.Festivities will start at 9:40 a.m. street side.The parade is hosted by ABC11 Eyewitness News morning anchors Barbara Gibbs, John Clark and ABC11 First Alert Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy. ABC11's morning traffic reporter Kim Deaner will serve as street-side reporter.Amber Rupinta will host the ABC11 float with special guest ABC News anchor Will Reeve, along with Steve Daniels, Joel Brown and the Eyewitness News Team. Coverage on ABC11 will begin at 9:30 a.m. with special guest ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker and evening anchor Lauren Johnson as hosts.The mile-long parade will feature 115 entries, including bands, floats, balloons, marchers and twirlers.