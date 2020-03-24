Fayetteville Taco Bell employee charged with taking photos of customers' credit cards

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department detectives are searching for victims of identity theft connected to a Taco Bell.According to a news release, Fayetteville investigators received a tip in February that an employee at the Taco Bell on Skibo Road was taking photographs of customer credit cards at the drive-thru window.DeMarcus Antwoan William was arrested and charged with 54 counts of financial card theft. Investigators said as detectives talk to more victims, additional charges including identity theft and financial card fraud are expected.If you believe you were a victim of this crime during the months of January or February or if you have more information about this investigation, please contact Detective J. Casady at (910)433-2319, Sergeant C. Cochran at (910)433-1007 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS.