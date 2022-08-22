Mother and father expected in court over infant death in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and father accused in the death of their infant are expected to appear before a judge today.

Police in Erwin arrested Dustin Vandyke and Gracie Riddle after finding an infant's body behind their home. Both are facing murder and possibly more charges in the case.

Officers started the investigation after receiving a tip about an unreported death that occurred several months earlier at a house on Moulton Springs Road. Police said they executed a search warrant at the house around 9:00 p.m. Friday.

During the search, officers said a cadaver dog lead them to a decomposed body of an infant behind the house.

"Where the child was buried, there was a lawn mower that sat there for a long time. And it was a nice lawn mower, but it never moved. We just figured that something was wrong with it. And it was just sitting there. Now the lawn mower moved in the last month, so now this child is uncovered," One neighbor told ABC11.