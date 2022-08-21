Parents arrested after infant's body found in Erwin

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Erwin arrested and charged a man and woman in Erwin for murder after finding an infant's body behind their home.
Police received a tip about an unreported death that had occurred several months earlier on Moulton Springs Road at around 9:00 p.m. Friday.
According to officials, police obtained a search warrant to the home where they found a badly decomposed body of an infant behind the home.
After investigation, the mother and father of the infant were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Police said they are continuing to investigate at this time, and additional charges are likely.
The parents' names have not been released at this time.