Leaders hope Triangle benefits from Biden's infrastructure plan

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act pledges $39 billion to modernize transit and improve accessibility and $5 billion for zero emission and clean buses, like these amazing @GoTriangle and @GoRaleighNC electric buses. News conference @RalUnionStation at 1030. pic.twitter.com/BnxvoXruVK — GoTriangle (@GoTriangle) November 8, 2021

$110 billion for roads, highways, and bridges

$65 billion to upgrade the nation's power grid

$55 billion for clean water to replace outdated and lead pipes

$39 billion for public transit.

It is finally Infrastructure Week! Happy to join @RepDeborahRoss @NCDOT Secretary Boyette, Commissioner @SigHutchinson, Council Member Corey Branch, @MSVMayorTJ at @RalUnionStation today to share more about this once-in-a-generation investment’s impact on North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/wcBtpJ9g2f — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) November 8, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the passage of President Joe Biden's trillion-dollar, local leaders and elected officials met Monday at Union Station in Raleigh to highlight the president's deal.Biden's infrastructure package, which is part of his Build Back Better plan, is slated to bring 500,000 jobs as a result.Some of those jobs, according to North Carolina Democratic Congressman David Price, may end up in the Triangle."The only question is how fast we can do it," Rep. Price said. "How much can we accelerate it so the jobs impact will be very visible I think in very short order."By the numbers, 6.5% of North Carolinians live in a part of the state where there is no broadband infrastructure to support speeds that would be considered "minimally acceptable."Overall, the infrastructure plan is set to provide an estimated $65 billion to expand broadband internet access.Here's how the rest calculates:Raleigh's Union Station was the backdrop for Monday's announcement by Rep. Price."The transportation program for this state is shovel-ready," he said.Across the state, there are 1,400 bridges and more than 3,000 miles of highways in poor condition and in need of immediate attention.With respect to broadband access, more than 56% of North Carolinians have only one internet provider to choose from and 14% of residents who don't have reliable access at all.