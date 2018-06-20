Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Injuries have been reported after a dump truck overturned Wednesday morning on I-95 south.
According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the truck was headed north on I-95 when it hit a bridge, crossed over a guardrail, and landed in the southbound lane.
ABC11 crews on scene said another vehicle was damaged but troopers were unsure how it was involved.
Officials said some people were taken to the hospital; their conditions are unknown.
The road was closed for several hours but reopened just before 7 a.m.