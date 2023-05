A tractor trailer hauling wood overturned on Interstate 95 on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m.

The tractor trailer was heading southbound on I-95 near mile marker 70 when it flipped over and landed in the median.

The wood it was hauling was sprawled across the median for several feet.

Investigators have not said released any details about what caused the crash or if the driver sustained any injuries.