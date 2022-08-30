NC NAACP loses tax-exempt status over failure to file certain tax forms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Internal Revenue Service has revoked the tax-exempt status for North Carolina NAACP.

Our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer report the IRS revoked the organization's status earlier this year in May, but it was only revealed to the public this month.

The NC NAACP's status was revoked because it failed to file tax forms showing the organization's tax exemption for three years in a row.

The decision by the IRS means money brought in is now eligible to be taxed.