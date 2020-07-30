Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized in NYC

NEW YORK -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently announced that she is battling a recurrence of cancer, has been hospitalized in New York City after undergoing a "minimally invasive" liver procedure.
Ginsburg is expected to remain in the hospital through the end of the week.
A Supreme Court spokeswoman said Ginsburg underwent the non-surgical procedure Wednesday to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed in August 2019.
"According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection," the spokeswoman said. "The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week."
Ginsburg announced earlier this month that her cancer had returned.
She said she was receiving chemotherapy for the recurrence of cancer, but had no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.
The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks "to keep my cancer at bay."
"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.
Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, is the senior liberal justice on a court that leans conservative by a 5-4 margin. Her departure before the election could give President Donald Trump the chance to shift the court further to the right.
