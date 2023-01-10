Teen accused of killing two Orange Co. teens makes court appearance Tuesday

Issiah Ross is accused of murdering two teens and then running away to Delaware.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The teenager accused of killing two other teens in Orange County will make a court appearance Tuesday.

Authorities say Issiah Ross killed Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, before running away to Delaware. The 17-year-old will be tried as an adult.

During his last appearance, Ross entered a courtroom where families of his alleged victims wore t-shirts that call for justice.

There is still no word about a possible motive.

Ross's attorney, Johnathan Trapp, filed motions last month for a bond hearing and a motion for the return of property.

We could learn more about their significance when Ross faces a judge Tuesday afternoon.

"Trying cases, any case in court takes time and murder cases, especially. So I think, I would just say, ask patience. I can't pinpoint a timeline for that. But this case will eventually be heard in court and the evidence that the state has when the case is brought to court will come out in court," Orange County District Attorney Jeff Nieman said.

Today's hearing is scheduled for three this afternoon.