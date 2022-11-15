Teen charged as adult in Orange County double murders due in court

Issiah Ross is expected to be arraigned on two counts of murder in adult superior court.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager charged in the murder of two other teens will face a judge as an adult later today.

Issiah Ross is expected to be arraigned on two counts of murder in Adult Superior Court.

He's charged in the murders of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.

Their bodies were found in a wooded area off Buckhorn Road in September.

The Orange County sheriff says that Ross took off to Delaware the day of the murders.

It was the FBI violent crimes task force that tracked Ross down at an apartment complex in Dover, Delaware.

The FBI also arrested two people who were helping Ross hide.

They've been identified as 22-year-old Nakaysha Ross, Issiah's sister, and another woman, 21-year-old McKenzie Mitchell.

Both are facing charges of hindering prosecution.

Investigators are confident they have the right person as the case moves forward.