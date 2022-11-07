17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in deaths of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark

The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of the two teenagers will be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.

Attorneys for Issiah Ross, who was named in court documents released Monday, did not file an appeal to prevent him from being tried as an adult before the deadline expired on November 4.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman will host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in front of the District Attorney's office to discuss the murders.

The two were found shot dead on an Orange County trail on September 18. They had been missing for more than a day when their bodies were found by some people riding ATVs.