Loved ones gather to remember high school students killed in Orange County

Loved ones remembered the two teens who were found dead on an Orange County trail last week.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Loved ones remembered the two teens who were found dead on an Orange County trail last week.

On Saturday morning a celebration of life was held for 14-year-old Lyric Woods. People gathered at Crosslink Community Church where they heard about her character.

"You know, as I was meeting with the family and talking with them, they talked to me about how much she was the unifier, how much that she was a peacemaker. Folks this terrible tragedy is not just touched this family, it's touched an entire community," Pastor Ken Tilley said.

Woods' volleyball coach also spoke about her tenacity. "Lyric encouraged me and because of her, I have learned not to give up. I will keep encouraging. We will miss your big brown eyes, your bright smile, and we will learn from what you offered us while we had you," Jay Hazel said.

A separate event was held on Saturday for 18-year-old Devin Clark who was also killed. A section of Holt Street in Mebane was blocked off for the line of people attending the ride-along.

"Devin, he loves to ride four-wheelers and dirt bikes, it was always something he loved to do with all his other friends and stuff like that, so this is how we're gonna memorialize him and respect him today," friend Carmelo Neal said.

Clark's family said a candle light vigil would also be held for friends and family. His funeral will take place Tuesday in Haw River in Alamance County.

Investigators believe the two teens were shot and killed, but no one has been arrested in connection to their deaths.

A juvenile summons was issued on charges of first-degree murder for a 17-year-old. That teen's named has not been released.