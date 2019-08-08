'It's really scary:' Shots fired at southeast Raleigh shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating what happened in the moments before shots were fired at a southeast Raleigh shopping center.

It happened Thursday afternoon outside the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Poole Road, where there's also several fast-food restaurants, a pawn store, and a childcare center nearby.

A witness told ABC11 it started as an altercation at the Family Dollar in the same shopping center and ended with someone shooting at a truck.



The truck ended up next to the KFC in the area.

Raleigh police took the driver of the truck into custody but he was later released.




Just before that, the driver told ABC11 that someone fired at his vehicle.

Although no one was injured, shoppers said they were concerned that it all happened in the busy Walnut Creek shopping center.

"It really makes no sense because you have business owners here trying to do business here and stuff like this happens," said Tammy Harris. "And then you have children here. You see the kids, they're here. It's really scary."

Shoppers were left on edge.

"It makes me feel uneasy all day every day," said Terry Clemmons. "I don't know when or what time that something's going to happen."

Raleigh Police continue to investigate.
