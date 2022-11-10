Autopsy report shows Fayetteville woman killed by police was shot 17 times

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's new reaction Wednesday night to the autopsy report released in the police-shooting death of Jada Johnson.

Johnson was the 22-year-old mother who was fatally shot by a Fayetteville police officer during a struggle to disarm her while she was suffering from an apparent mental-health crisis.

According to the autopsy report, Johnson suffered 17 gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head.

On Wednesday night, her grandfather told ABC11 that Johnson's family and friends are "horrified" by the report, and they're questioning why she was shot in the head.

The SBI continues investigating the case.

