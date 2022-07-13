Fayetteville police release names of officers who shot and killed woman on Colgate Drive

New video released in fatal shooting of Fayetteville woman by police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department released the names of the officers involved in the deadly shooting of Jada Johnson.

On July 1, the officers shot and killed Johnson when they responded to a reported home break-in. She was apparently having a mental crisis.


It happened just before 9:45 p.m. at a home along the 2300 block of Colgate Drive.

Officer Zacharius Borom and Sergeant Timothy Rugg were the two officers on the scene at the time of the shooting.

Both have been placed on paid administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation.


North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case as is standard protocol.

The grandfather of Jada Johnson released videos from his outdoor camera to ABC11. The footage reveals greater details behind the moment before, during, and after the shooting.
