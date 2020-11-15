fatal shooting

NC A&T nursing student from Raleigh killed in overnight shooting in Greensboro

By
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina A&T University community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old nursing student from Raleigh who was killed in an overnight shooting in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department said officers responded to a shooting along the 900 block of Omaha Street around 12:20 a.m.

On arrival, officers found Jalen Scott Dunston, 18, of Raleigh, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said EMS was performed at the scene, but Dunston later died from injuries.

School officials said Dunston was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences.

Authorities said a second victim was taken to the hospital and is in 'stable condition'.

The university released a statement on Saturday morning, in part reading:
"The North Carolina A&T State University community is mourning the death today of student Jalen Dunston, who died early Sunday morning, Nov. 15. He was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jalen's death is under investigation by Greensboro Police Department. North Carolina A&T will provide no further comment so as not to interfere with that inquiry.

Jalen's death is a great loss to the university community. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his parents, friends and family. At this time, a funeral or memorial service has not been scheduled."

University officials said resources are in place for students grieving the loss of Dunston. Students can get a consultation by calling (336) 334-7727.

GPD has not released information on the shooting suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
