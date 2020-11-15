NC A&T nursing student from Raleigh killed in overnight shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina A&T University community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old nursing student from Raleigh who was killed in an overnight shooting in Greensboro.The Greensboro Police Department said officers responded to a shooting along the 900 block of Omaha Street around 12:20 a.m.On arrival, officers found Jalen Scott Dunston, 18, of Raleigh, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said EMS was performed at the scene, but Dunston later died from injuries.School officials said Dunston was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences.Authorities said a second victim was taken to the hospital and is in 'stable condition'.University officials said resources are in place for students grieving the loss of Dunston. Students can get a consultation by calling (336) 334-7727.GPD has not released information on the shooting suspect at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.