ICNA Relief partners with Durham mosque to open new food pantry

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham will soon welcome a new food pantry.ICNA Relief is partnering with Jamaat Ibad Ar Rahmad Mosque, located at 3034 Fayetteville St. Durham, to help feed neighbors in need.Already, the mosque said it serves around 200 people every week, but partnering with ICNA Relief would allow them to serve more."In talking to the mosque and seeing the need in this area," Niveen Allan with ICNA Relief said, "We felt like we're in the heart of Durham where there's a lot of need of low income families and we felt like it was much needed."The pantry officially opens on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For now, it will be open once a month, but as donations are made, the hope is they will be able to open more often.Ahmadu Lee with the mosque says that refugees from other countries brought here by the government, local residents and the growing community is why they chose to partner with ICNA Relief."The food pantry is not just for Muslims, it's for the entire community of Durham," said Lee.If you would like to made a donation, they ask you refrain from items with alcohol or pork. Donations are accepted Fridays and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.