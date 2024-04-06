Robeson County man wanted for attempted murder, considered armed, dangerous; sheriff says

SHANNON. N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are searching for a Robeson County man who faces several charges including attempted murder.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a shooting in the Rennert community on Spruce Lane just after 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said the victims, Donavan L. Chavis, 37, of Spindale, and Jakoby Chavis, 17, of Shannon, were taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center in a privately owned vehicle before deputies arrived.

Both victims were transferred to undisclosed medical centers in critical condition due to injuries from the drive-by shooting, authorities said.

The sheriff's office obtained warrants for Jamie Wallen, 18, of Shannon in connection with the shooting. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Deputies said Wallen is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Wallen is asked to call 911 or contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.